Those Who Don't Say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Are Pakistanis: UP BJP Lawmaker

"Those who have reservation in saying Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Matram are Pakistanis and they have no right to live in the country," the lawmaker from Bairia said.
"People who do not give the status of mother to their motherland, their patriotism is doubtful... Those who have a problem in saying Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Matram should not have the permission to do politics," he said.
Last month, Mr Singh had made headlines by stating that India would become a Hindu nation by 2024.
"If the police can catch hold of a thief and humiliate him, people can also give the same treatment to the police," he told reporters.