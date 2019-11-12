20-Year-Old Man Shoots Ex-Girlfriend, Her Brother At Home In UP: Cops

It was while checking girl's call records that police zeroed in on Prasad. (Representational)

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in murder of 16-year-old girl and her brother in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi. The man told the police he was in a relationship with the girl for over a year and he killed her after she fell in love with somebody else.

The accused Ganga Prasad, 20, is a resident of Bakshi ka Purwa village. According to the police, a country-made pistol of 0.315 bore, two live cartridges and a shirt with blood stains have been recovered form him.

The 16-year-old girl and her brother, 12, were found dead in their house on November 7.

Their mother, who was not at home when the incident took place, had filed a case against unidentified persons under section 302, 147, 506 and 449 of the Indian Penal Code and the SCT Act.

It was while checking the girl's call detail records that the police zeroed in on Prasad.

"On Monday, a joint team of Paschim Sarira Police and Crime Branch arrested Prasad. During interrogation, he told the police that he and the girl had been in an alleged relationship for over a year," said Abhinandan, Superintendent of Police, Kaushambi.

"However, the girl fell in love with someone else and had been ignoring Prasad since the past few months. When the accused realised that she did not want to continue the relationship, he claimed that he 'planned to teach her a lesson'."

On November 6, Prasad reached the girl's house at night, while her mother had gone to her elder daughter's house in the neighboring village. He managed to enter her room and tried to force himself on her. When she refused and threatened to raise an alarm, Prasad fired at the girl at point blank range with the 0.315 bore country-made pistol.

Hearing the gunshots, the girl's younger brother came out of his room and Prasad also shot him dead.

The accused later closed the house from inside and escaped.

Prasad was planning to leave the town when he was arrested.

