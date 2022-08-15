'10 Lakh Jobs, 20 Lakh Employment': Nitish Kumar's Big Bihar Announcement

Tejashwi Yadav had earlier asserted that his jobs promise had the nod from the Chief Minister.

Backing his deputy's ambitious promise of providing 10 lakh jobs to the youth of Bihar, the state's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today went a step further and indicated that total employment opportunities crated could eventually be double the number. Speaking at Patna's Gandhi maidan at an event to celebrate Independence Day, Mr Kumar said the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Janata Dal (United) alliance government has a "concept" to provide at least 10 lakh jobs in the government and an additional 10 lakh "employment opportunities" in various sectors.

"We will do so much to create jobs and employment opportunities for the children of the state -- in both government and outside -- that if we succeed, we want to take the figure to 20 lakhs," he said, adding that the state government will work hard everywhere to ensure this.

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has repeatedly been cornered on his electoral promise of 10 lakh jobs which he made during the 2020 assembly polls while in opposition. The young RJD leader had earlier asserted that his jobs promise had the nod from the Chief Minister.

Tejashwi Yadav, vindicated after a clear public declaration from the Chief Minister on his promise, said that this "massive announcement" made by the Chief Minister is the "real issue" the media should focus on and the two parties will work together to make it happen.

अभिभावक आदरणीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री नीतीश कुमार जी का 76वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस के अवसर पर पटना के गाँधी मैदान से ऐतिहासिक ऐलान:-



10 लाख नौकरियों के बाद 10 लाख अतिरिक्त नौकरियां दूसरी अन्य व्यवस्थाओं से भी दी जाएगी।



जज़्बा है बिहारी

जुनून है बिहार

उत्तम बिहार का सपना

करना है साकार — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 15, 2022

Following repeated jibes about his 10 lakh jobs promise, Mr Yadav had earlier posted a clip of him answering the question with a shot at the BJP.

"It is a success that instead of Hindu-Muslim topics, you are asking us about employment. I thank you, the people who were sleeping and never asked about jobs, that media is also awake now. Isn't this a success?" he had said.

"The BJP never fulfils its promise. We will fulfil our promises. And these questions that you are asking impishly that 'when will you give 10 lakhs', hasn't the Chief Minister spoken about this in front of you today?" Mr Yadav had said two days ago.

"But do ask them (BJP) what happened to the 2 crores [jobs that PM Narendra Modi promised each year in 2014]. And they were in power for almost two years, did BJP give even 19 of the 19 lakh jobs they promised?" the Deputy Chief Minister had questioned.

The new alliance of Mr Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and Mr Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) took over the government in Bihar this week after the JD(U) chief ditched the BJP for the second time in nine years.