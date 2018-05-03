20 Feared Dead As Bus Falls Into Roadside Pit, Catches Fire In Bihar Around 20 people have been feared dead after a bus fell into a roadside pit and caught fire. The bus was on its way to Delhi from Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

25 Shares EMAIL PRINT The bus was on its way to Delhi from Bihar's Muzaffarpur, when it fell into a pit and caught fire Patna: At least 20 people were feared dead when a bus fell into a roadside pit and caught fire in Bihar's East Champaran district today, Disaster Management Department minister Dinesh Chandra Yadav said.



The accident occurred under the Kotwa police station area, over 75 km from the state capital.

The accident occurred under the Kotwa police station, 75 km from Patna



