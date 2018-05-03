20 Feared Dead As Bus Falls Into Roadside Pit, Catches Fire In Bihar

Around 20 people have been feared dead after a bus fell into a roadside pit and caught fire. The bus was on its way to Delhi from Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

All India | | Updated: May 03, 2018 18:37 IST
25 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
20 Feared Dead As Bus Falls Into Roadside Pit, Catches Fire In Bihar

The bus was on its way to Delhi from Bihar's Muzaffarpur, when it fell into a pit and caught fire

Patna:  At least 20 people were feared dead when a bus fell into a roadside pit and caught fire in Bihar's East Champaran district today, Disaster Management Department minister Dinesh Chandra Yadav said.

Comments
The accident occurred under the Kotwa police station area, over 75 km from the state capital.
 
bihar bus accident muzaffarpur east champaran ani

The accident occurred under the Kotwa police station, 75 km from Patna

The bus was on its way to Delhi from Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

East Champaran districtBihar Bus accidentBihar accident

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................