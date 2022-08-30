20 Complain Of Breathing Difficulty After Gas Leak In Uttarakhand

Those who complained of difficulty in breathing were taken to hospital. (Representational)

More than 20 people were admitted to hospital after they took ill following a gas leak from a cylinder in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district on Tuesday.

The leakage at the Azad Nagar transit camp in Rudrapur was due to a torn pipe fixed to the approximately 40-50 litre capacity cylinder, police said.

State Disaster Response Force personnel immediately moved the cylinder to a forest area to ward off any bigger accident, and those who complained of difficulty in breathing were taken to hospital, they said.

The exact gas in the cylinder is not yet known, they said.