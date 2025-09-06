2-Year-Old Girl Sleeping On Roadside Crushed To Death By Car In Mumbai: Cops

A two-year-old girl died and her brother was injured while they were asleep on the roadside as a car ran over them in Kalachowkie area of the city in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The driver, who was speeding, did not stop after the accident which took place near the entrance to the famous Lalbagcha Raja Ganpati Mandal, said an official.

Chandra Vajandar and her brother Shailu Vajandar (11) were rushed to the civic-run KEM Hospital where Chandra succumbed to her injuries. Shailu was undergoing treatment, said the police official.

The driver has been identified but was yet to be traced, he added.

