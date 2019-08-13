2 Women Hockey Players Found Hanging From Tree In Jharkhand

The police are yet to determine whether it is a case of murder or suicide. (Representational)

Two tribal women hockey players were found hanging from a tree in Jharkhand's Simdega district, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

Sunandini Bage (23) and Shraddha Soreng (18) had gone missing on Saturday and their bodies were found hanging from a tree on Sunday, police said.

The families of the woman have alleged they were murdered.

Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar has assured that the case will be solved very soon. He, however, refused to say whether it was a case of murder or suicide.

"We have interrogated several people in Jharkhand and Odisha and gathered some vital clues. In fact, one of our teams is still camping in Rourkela. They are expected to return in the evening."

"The post mortem reports are expected in the evening or tomorrow morning. Then, we will be in a position to say something," he told news agency PTI.

Sunandini Bage and Shraddha Soreng used to train at a hockey coaching centre in Rourkela and became friends. Shraddha was from Jharkahnd while Sunandini belonged to Odisha.

"Though they did not stay together, they would often visit each other in Simdega and Sundergarh," police said.

