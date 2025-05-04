Car Explodes In Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, Driver Burnt To Death

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A car explosion in Jamshedpur led to one death. The incident occurred in the Kadma area due to a gas cylinder burst. Eyewitnesses described the car engulfed in flames almost instantly.

People watched in shock as a moving car exploded and caught fire in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, burning the occupant of the vehicle to death. The incident was reported from the city's Kadma area, where a gas cylinder inside the car burst

Eyewitnesses said the car turned into a ball of fire within seconds, leaving no time for a crowd of onlookers to pull out the driver. People informed the fire department and police, which extinguished the fire, but the car's occupant had died by then.

Police have started investigating the case and are identifying the dead driver, a task made tough by the badly-charred condition of the body.

In a separate incident in Jharkhand, two persons died, while another was feared trapped under debris after a portion of a state-run hospital's corridor collapsed. A total of 15 people got trapped when the incident took place around 4 pm on the second floor of MGM Hospital's medicine department on Saturday.

A committee has been formed to probe the incident and asked to submit a report in 48 hours. Earlier, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said he has ordered a probe into the mishap.