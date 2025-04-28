5 Migrant Workers From Jharkhand, Working In Niger, Kidnapped

Five migrant workers from Jharkhand, who were working in Niger - a country in West Africa - have been allegedly kidnapped, with their families demanding the government's intervention.

The incident took place last week when a group of armed criminals raided a camp where they were working and allegedly abducted six people, including one local, at gunpoint. During the firing, many security personnel also retaliated, leading to the death of 12 officials, the families of the kidnapping victims said.

The five migrants are - Sanjay Mahato, Chandrika Mahato, Raju Mahato, Faljit Mahato, and Uttam Mahato. All the workers are residents of Dondlo and Mundro Panchayat of Bagodar police station area under Giridih district in Jharkhand.

They moved to Niger last year to work in a transmission company - Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL).

"We don't know anything about their whereabouts. I request the government to intervene and bring them back," a family member of the kidnapped victim said.

Damodar Kumar, the brother of Faljit Kumar Mahto, said, "Some bike-borne criminals came on April 25 and took them away. Since then, their phones have been switched off." He also appealed to the government to take steps to find them and ensure their safe return to India.

Sanjay Mahto's wife said, "My husband Sanjay Mahto had gone to Niger to work. The last time I received a call from him was at 10 am on Friday, after which his phone was switched off. We have been told by others working with him that he has been kidnapped."

After the incident came to light, former MLA of Bagodar, Vinod Kumar Singh, met the families of the kidnapped workers and assured them of efforts being made to bring the five people back home. He also informed senior officials about the incident and demanded action, officials said.

"We have informed the senior officer from here as well as the Overseas Cell. Since not much has been reported in the Indian media regarding this, we are still finding out everything at our level. We are also wishing for everyone's safety and the administration is standing with everyone's family," Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Narendra Prasad Gupta, said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday sought External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's intervention in the issue.

"Union External Affairs Minister, Honourable @Dr S Jaishankar Ji is requested to please provide help to our migrant brothers from Jharkhand who have been kidnapped in Niger as per information," he wrote in a post on X.