Paleontologists Discover New T Rex-Sized Dinosaur In Sahara Desert That Lived 100 Million Years Ago

Paleontologists have announced the discovery of a new species of Spinosaurus, a large meat-eating dinosaur that may have rivaled Tyrannosaurus rex in size. The finding provides fresh insight into the diversity and lifestyle of these prehistoric predators.

This newly discovered species has been named Spinosaurus mirabilis. It existed on Earth approximately 95 to 100 million years ago. Its fossils were found in a remote area called Zenguebi, Niger, in the Sahara Desert, reported Fox News.

This significant discovery was recently published in the journal Science. According to scientists, this research is the result of years of persistent work. Parts of its jaw were first discovered in 2019, while two more crests were discovered in 2022, completing the crucial fossil evidence.

Shallow Water Predator

The study shows that Spinosaurus mirabilis was a shallow-water predator, its primary diet consisting of fish. Although its habitat was approximately 600 miles within the ancient Tethys Sea, it was well adapted to the watery environment.

Scientists speculate that the large bony crest atop its head may have been strikingly coloured and coated with keratin. This structure may have served for display or identification purposes.

The research was led by Professor Paul Sereno, PhD, of the University of Chicago. He described Spinosaurus mirabilis as a "Hell's Heron," describing its hunting methods and physical structure.

According to Professor Sereno, this dinosaur could easily navigate water up to two meters deep with its strong legs. However, he believes it likely spent most of its time in shallow waters, where large fish were abundant at the time.