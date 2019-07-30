2 Weeks Before Accident, Unnao Rape Survivor Wrote To Chief Justice On Threat

CJI Ranjan Gogoi has asked the court registry to submit details of the letter.

Over 15 days before a road accident in Rae Bareli critically injured the Unnao rape survivor and killed two of her relatives, she and two other family members had written a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) claiming that they faced a grave danger to their lives.

Now, amid allegations that the accident was orchestrated at the behest of Kuldeep Sengar, the lawmaker accused of raping the teenager in 2017, CJI Ranjan Gogoi has directed the court registry to submit details on the circumstances under which the letter was delivered. "The CJI has asked the Secretary General to go through the letter written in Hindi for preparing a note of it for his perusal," an official of the Supreme Court said.

The investigation into the road accident has now been transferred to the CBI.

The letter reportedly related several incidents that occurred between July 7 and 8, when some people allegedly associated with Kuldeep Sengar -- the sitting BJP legislator -- threatened the victim's family with dire consequences. It also sought a court directive for a police case to be filed against the people who allegedly tried to intimidate them.

Kuldeep Sengar, a four-time BJP lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh's Bangermau, was arrested last April in connection with the case. Following taunts by opposition leaders, including Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Uttar Pradesh BJP today claimed that he was suspended from the party in 2018.

An FIR lodged a day after the car crash named the BJP legislator, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar, Vinod Mishra, Haripal Singh, Naveen Singh, Komal Singh, Arun Singh, Gyandendra Singh, Rinku Singh and Awadhesh Singh as the accused in the incident.

The teen claims that she was sexually assaulted by the lawmaker when she went to his Unnao home to seek a job in 2017.

Months after she went public with the allegation, her father was brutally beaten up by Kuldeep Sengar's brother Atul. The police, instead of providing the rape survivor's father with medical aid, arrested him for allegedly possessing illegal arms. Following this, Atul Sengar was also arrested on charges of murder.

