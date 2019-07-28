Unnao Rape Survivor Injured In Car Accident In Uttar Pradesh

The truck driver has fled but the vehicle has been seized, the police said.

A teenage girl -- who levelled rape allegations against BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar last year -- and her family met with an accident in Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh today when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck. The girl is seriously injured, her mother and aunt have died. The girl's lawyer, who was also in the vehicle, has been admitted in hospital with injuries, said his junior Vimal Kmar Yadav.

The accident took place around 1 pm as the family, which lives in Unnao -- about 45 km from state capital Lucknow - was on its way to the district jail in Rae Bareli to meet her uncle. He is serving a life term in a separate case. It was raining heavily at the time.

"The incident took place on the road that connects Rae Bareli to the Fatehpur district. All four people in the car got seriously injured," said Sunil Kumar Singh, chief of the district police. "They were taken to a hospital... Prima facie, there seems to be no conspiracy," he added.

Kuldeep Sengar has been in prison for a year over the alleged rape in 2017. The girl has alleged that she was raped by the lawmaker when she went to his Unnao home with a relative, to seek a job.

The case made headlines last year, when the girl, then 16 years old, and her mother, attempted self-immolation outside the house of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on April 8, seeking justice.

The girl's father, who was pursuing her case, died shortly after he was detained by the police and severely beaten, allegedly by Kuldeep Sengar's brother. He had been booked by the police under the Arms Act and been in custody for two days. Frustrated about the police inaction, the girl had attempted self-immolation. Her father died of his injuries the next day.

Kuldeep Sengar -- a four-time legislator who represents Bangermau in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly - and his brother were arrested.

The legislator has been charged with rape and criminal conspiracy by the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is probing the case. The CBI has told the court that the girl was raped by the BJP lawmaker around 8 pm on 4 June 2017.

The lawmaker's brother Atul Sengar and his two accomplices have been charged with murder and other related offences.

