2 Top Cops Suspended In UP Over Irregularities: Report

On the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government has suspended DIG (Rules and Manuals) Dinesh Chandra Dubey and DIG, PAC Agra, Arvind Sen, a home department spokesman said.

IPS officers Dinesh Chandra Dubey and Arvind Sen have been suspended. (Representational)

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday suspended two senior IPS officers Dinesh Chandra Dubey and Arvind Sen on complaints of alleged irregularities.

There were complaints against Mr Dubey in connection with the tenders awarded for the construction hostels in Rae Bareli and Sadabad; bus stands in Bareilly and Kaushambi; and a building for the physically challenged in Lucknow, home department sources said.

With regard to Arvind Sen, there were complaints in connection with cheating and forgery in the Animal Husbandry department, the sources said.

