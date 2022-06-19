2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Kashmir's Kupwara, One Was From Pak

Another encounter was underway in Kulgam district of Kashmir, police said. (Representational)

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter Sunday with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, while another gunfight was underway in Kulgam district, police said.

They said while one of the terrorists killed in the Kupwara encounter was a Pakistani affiliated with the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the identity of the second was being ascertained.

Police said the encounter in Kupwara started after the forces launched a operation in Lolab area of the north Kashmir on the instance of an arrested terrorist, Showket Ahmed Sheikh.

During the search of the hideouts, the hiding terrorists fired upon the force personnel who retaliated, in which one terrorist was killed, the Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

"The arrested terrorist also got trapped," the police said.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said the killed terrorist has been identified as a Pakistani, linked with the LeT terror outfit.

The IGP Kashmir tweeted, "2-3 more #terrorists along with arrested terrorist trapped in ongoing #encounter." Later, police said one more terrorist was killed in the Kupwara encounter. Heavy exchange of fire was going on, they said.

Another encounter is underway in Damhal Hanji Pora area of Kulgam in south Kashmir, the police said. They said the exchange of fire was going on but there were no reports of any casualty on either side so far.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)