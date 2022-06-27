2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam: Police

Encounter broke out between security forces and the terrorists on Monday.

Two unidentified militants on Monday were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Nowpora-Kherpora in the Trubji area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

"#KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02). #Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," the Kashmir Zone Police had earlier tweeted.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter in which two ultras were killed.

The identity and group affiliation of the terrorists is being ascertained, the official said, adding the operation is still underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)