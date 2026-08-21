2 Teens Drown While Swimming In Water Tank At Mumbai Cattle Shed

Two boys aged 13 and 15 drowned while swimming in a water tank at a cattle shed in suburban Goregaon East on Friday, civic officials said.

The incident took place in Gautam Nagar in Aarey Colony around 12 noon, they said.

The deceased were identified as Zaib Patel (15), a Class 10 student, and Nakhib Patel (13), a Class 9 student.

Fire brigade personnel rescued the boys and rushed them to Trauma Care Hospital, but doctors declared them 'brought dead', the officials said.

Both boys studied at Jogeshwari Gunfa English Medium Secondary School, said its principal, adding that they were absent from classes on Friday.

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