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2 Teens Drown While Swimming In Water Tank At Mumbai Cattle Shed

Both boys studied at Jogeshwari Gunfa English Medium Secondary School, said its principal.

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2 Teens Drown While Swimming In Water Tank At Mumbai Cattle Shed
The incident took place in Gautam Nagar in Aarey Colony around 12 noon.
  • Two boys aged 13 and 15 drowned in a water tank in Goregaon East on Friday
  • The incident occurred around noon in Gautam Nagar, Aarey Colony area
  • The deceased were Zaib Patel, 15, and Nakhib Patel, 13, both school students
Are there safety measures planned for this water tank?
Mumbai:

Two boys aged 13 and 15 drowned while swimming in a water tank at a cattle shed in suburban Goregaon East on Friday, civic officials said.

The incident took place in Gautam Nagar in Aarey Colony around 12 noon, they said.

The deceased were identified as Zaib Patel (15), a Class 10 student, and Nakhib Patel (13), a Class 9 student.

Fire brigade personnel rescued the boys and rushed them to Trauma Care Hospital, but doctors declared them 'brought dead', the officials said.

Both boys studied at Jogeshwari Gunfa English Medium Secondary School, said its principal, adding that they were absent from classes on Friday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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