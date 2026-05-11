2 Suspected Bangladeshi Smugglers Killed In Border Firing By BSF In Tripura

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday handed over the bodies of two suspected Bangladeshi smugglers to the Bangladesh authorities after they were killed in firing during the night near the zero point along the India-Bangladesh international border in Tripura's Sepahijala district.

The incident triggered tension along the border area after the two suspected smugglers sustained bullet injuries during an operation by BSF personnel guarding the frontier.

Those who were killed were identified as Nabir Hussain, 40, and Md Mursalin, 22.

According to official sources, BSF troops deployed on routine night patrol noticed a group of suspected Bangladeshi smugglers allegedly attempting to smuggle items from the Indian side into Bangladesh.

The jawans reportedly challenged the group and repeatedly warned them against moving towards the border. However, the suspected smugglers allegedly ignored the warnings and later started throwing stones and bricks at the BSF personnel.

Sources said the troops initially exercised restraint and repeatedly asked the group to disperse. But as the situation allegedly turned violent and uncontrollable, the personnel fired a few rounds from Pump Action Guns (PAG) in self-defence, injuring the two men.

The injured were immediately shifted to government hospitals for treatment, where doctors later declared them dead.

Following post-mortem examinations conducted on Saturday afternoon, the bodies were formally handed over to Bangladesh authorities in the presence of officials from both sides of the border.

The latest incident has once again highlighted the persistent security challenges along the India-Bangladesh border. Despite continuous efforts to strengthen border vigil and extensive fencing across more than the 4,000-km-long India-Bangladesh border - including the 856-km stretch shared by Tripura with the neighbouring country - infiltration, human trafficking, and smuggling of narcotics and arms continue to remain major concerns.

Every year, several deaths in border guard firing are reported from different sectors along the international border.

