2 Shiv Sena Leaders Shot Dead In Maharashtra After Civic Bypoll Results

The two Shiv Sena men have been identified as Sanjay Kotkar and Vasant Anand Thube

All India | | Updated: April 08, 2018 17:18 IST
37 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
2 Shiv Sena Leaders Shot Dead In Maharashtra After Civic Bypoll Results

The two Shiv Sena men were shot dead at 5:15 pm on Saturday, the police said

Ahmednagar:  Two Shiv Sena leaders were shot dead in Ahmednagar's Kedgaon area on Saturday after the results of a civic by-election was announced.

The two Sena men have been identified as Sanjay Kotkar and Vasant Anand Thube. They were shot dead at 5:15 pm on Saturday, the police said.

Comments
"Sanjay Kotkar and Vasant Anand Thube were killed when they were shot from point blank range by two men on a motorcycle after the result of a civic bypoll in the Ahmednagar area was announced," a police officer said.

The result of the bypoll was announced on Saturday by state election commission officials. The Congress's Vishal Kotkar defeated the Shiv Sena's Vijay Pathare by a thin margin of 454 votes.

Trending

Shiv SenaAhmednagar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CWG 2018 Medal TallyLive cricket ScoreIPL Schedule 2018Huawei P20 ProIPL 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................