2 Shiv Sena Leaders Shot Dead In Maharashtra After Civic Bypoll Results

Ahmednagar: Two Shiv Sena leaders were shot dead in Ahmednagar's Kedgaon area on Saturday after the results of a civic by-election was announced.
The two Sena men have been identified as Sanjay Kotkar and Vasant Anand Thube. They were shot dead at 5:15 pm on Saturday, the police said.
"Sanjay Kotkar and Vasant Anand Thube were killed when they were shot from point blank range by two men on a motorcycle after the result of a civic bypoll in the Ahmednagar area was announced," a police officer said.
The result of the bypoll was announced on Saturday by state election commission officials. The Congress's Vishal Kotkar defeated the Shiv Sena's Vijay Pathare by a thin margin of 454 votes.