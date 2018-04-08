2 Shiv Sena Leaders Shot Dead In Maharashtra After Civic Bypoll Results The two Shiv Sena men have been identified as Sanjay Kotkar and Vasant Anand Thube

The two Shiv Sena men were shot dead at 5:15 pm on Saturday, the police said Ahmednagar: Two Shiv Sena leaders were shot dead in Ahmednagar's Kedgaon area on Saturday after the results of a civic by-election was announced.



The two Sena men have been identified as Sanjay Kotkar and Vasant Anand Thube. They were shot dead at 5:15 pm on Saturday, the police said.



"Sanjay Kotkar and Vasant Anand Thube were killed when they were shot from point blank range by two men on a motorcycle after the result of a civic bypoll in the Ahmednagar area was announced," a police officer said.



The result of the bypoll was announced on Saturday by state election commission officials. The Congress's Vishal Kotkar defeated the Shiv Sena's Vijay Pathare by a thin margin of 454 votes.



