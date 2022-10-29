2 Schoolgirls In Madhya Pradesh Reportedly Die By Suicide, 1 Survives

According to a police officer, all three girls were mentally disturbed

Two minor girls reportedly died by suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Indore today. A third minor girl who was accompanying them was rescued and admitted to hospital. She was said to be out of danger.

According to the police, all three girls were class 12 students at Model School in Ashta and had come to Indore by bus without informing their family members.

Police said two videos were recovered from the mobile phone of the girl who survived.

A police official said the girls had left for school as usual in the morning, but when they didn't return home until late in the evening, the father of one of the girls called her on her mobile phone. The call was received by an ambulance driver, who said the girls were being taken to hospital.

According to a police officer, all three girls were mentally disturbed. The girl who survived told the police that while one of them was upset with a "friend", who had refused to meet her, the second girl was having problems with her family.

An inquiry is on and a friend of one of the girls who died will be interrogated, the police official added.