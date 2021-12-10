2 Policemen Killed In Terror Attack In Kashmir's Bandipora District

The two cops were critically injured and taken to a hospital where they were declared dead (File)

Two policemen have been killed after terrorists opened fire at a police team in Kashmir's Bandipora district today, officials said.

The incident took place in Bandipora's Gulshan Chowk this evening, they said, adding, security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation for the attackers.

According to the police, the two policemen were critically injured and were shifted to a hospital where the doctors declared them dead on arrival.

"Terrorists fired upon a police party at Gulshan Chowk area of Bandipora. In this terror incident, 02 police personnel namely SgCT Mohd Sultan & Ct Fayaz Ahmad got injured & attained martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Condemning the attack, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted: "I condemn the militant attack on the police in Bandipore area of North Kashmir earlier today that resulted in the death in the line of duty of J&K police personnel Muhammad Sultan and Fayaz Ahmad. May Allah grant them Jannat & may their families find strength at this time."

This is the first major terrorist attack in the Valley after the recent spate of targetted attacks on migrant workers and members of the minority communities in Kashmir. All the terrorists behind the target killings have been killed in a series of encounters in the last two months, the police had said.