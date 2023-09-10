Gold Worth Rs 8 Crore, Foreign Currency Seized In Madhya Pradesh, 2 Arrested

The value of the seized currency was not specified. (File)

Police have detained two men travelling on a scooter after seizing gold worth about Rs 8 crore and some foreign currency from their possession in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, an official said.

Following a tip-off about the transportation of gold from Mumbai to Ratlam, a police team on Saturday intercepted the two persons moving on the two-wheeler in the Station Road area here, Superintendent of Police Rahul Kumar Lodha said.

While checking their vehicle, the police found 13.245 kilograms of gold worth around Rs eight crore in a trolley bag and a backpack, besides a GPS tracker and some foreign currency notes including dollars, dirhams and riyals, he said.

The value of the seized currency was not specified.

The two persons, aged 32 and 30, hailed from Rajasthan's Sikar district and Mahendragarh in Haryana. They were currently living in Ratlam, the official said.

Both of them have been detained for questioning, he said, adding the other departments concerned have also been informed about the seizure.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)