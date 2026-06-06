2 Men Drown In River While Swimming And Making Reels In UP's Gorakhpur

Two men drowned in the Rapti river in Gorakhpur on Saturday while filming a social media reel with friends, police said.

The incident took place near the Kartahari village under the Pipiganj police station area, where a group of seven friends had gone to bathe in the river, they said.

According to the police, the youths were making videos and social media reels while swimming when one of them drifted into deeper water and began struggling.

As he cried out for help, another friend entered the river to rescue him. However, both were swept into deeper water and disappeared beneath the surface.

The remaining friends rushed out of the river and attempted to save them but were unsuccessful, police said.

Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel launched a search operation following information about the incident.

One of the bodies was recovered after a brief search and identified as Shivam Kumar (21), son of Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Jagdishpur Gahi village under the Sahjanwa police station area.

After an extensive search, rescuers recovered the second body, identified as Golu Kumar (19), son of Ramdin, also a resident of the same village.

Circle Officer (GIDA) Yogendra Singh said both men drowned while making a reel in the river.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)