Bhopal Man Sacrifices Teen Daughter For Buried Gold Treasure

A man in Bhopal killed his teen daughter in a quest to find buried treasure. He then filed a missing person's complaint and fled.

The incident dates back to April 3, when Chainsingh filed a missing person's complaint, claiming his daughter disappeared late last night after she went to sleep.

A month later, on May 7, police found a skeleton in a field about 200 meters from the spot where the girl had disappeared. The skeleton was identified as that of Chainsingh's daughter, a minor girl.

According to the police, Chainsingh himself disappeared after filing the First Information Report (FIR).

The police then launched a search for Chainsingh and now, three months since the first complaint was registered, he has been arrested following a tip-off from an informant.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to sacrificing his daughter as part of an occult ritual in the hope of finding gold and silver. He alleged that two acquaintances lured him with the promise of buried treasure.

Chainsingh assaulted the girl with a stick, strangled her to death and buried the body in a field as part of an occult practice.

The police have recovered the stick used in the murder and registered charges for serious offences, including murder and destruction of evidence against Chainsingh.

A search is underway for the other two accomplices.