2 Medical Students Killed After Motorbike Rams Truck In Rajasthan: Cops

Two second-year MBBS students died and one more was injured when their motorcycle crashed into a stationary truck on NH-52 in Jhalawar district on Thursday morning, police said.

Identified as Prashant Singh Rawat (21) of Rawatsar in Hanumangarh district, Praveen Singh Rajput (21) of Churu district and Vimal Singh Jat (21) of Jhunjhunu district, all three were students of the Jhalawar Medical College, they said.

The accident took place near Tiliyakhedi village in the Asnawar police station area around 4 am when the trio was headed for a dhaba on the two-wheeler, local SHO Rajkumar Tyagi said.

They could not see the truck as they were blinded by the headlights of an oncoming vehicle and crashed the motorcycle, the official added.

All three sustained critical injuries and were rushed to a hospital in Jhalawar, where Rawat died during treatment and the other two were referred to a Kota medical facility, the SHO said.

Praveen Singh succumbed to injuries during treatment at the Kota hospital, he said, adding that the third student has been referred to a Jaipur hospital.

The bodies of the are at a mortuary. Post-mortem examination will be conducted after their parents arrive, the SHO said.

A case has been lodged against the truck driver and further investigation is underway, he added.

