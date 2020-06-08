2 Killed After Trainer Aircraft Crashes In Odisha's Dhenkanal

The trainer aircraft crashed on the tarmac at the Government Aviation Training Institute (GATI) at Birasala in the district, Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Dhenkanal, B K Nayak, said.

Dhenkanal (Odisha):

A two-seater aircraft crashed in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Monday, killing a trainee pilot and her instructor, officials said.

The two were taken to a nearby hospital in Kamakhyanagar, where doctors declared them dead, BK Nayak said.

Senior police and district officials are at the spot and a probe into the accident would be conducted.

Inspector-in-Charge of Kamakhyanagar Police Station, A Dalua, said the trainer was a man and the identities of the dead were being ascertained. 

