2 Killed, 1 Injured After Truck Runs Over Bike On Jaipur-Agra Highway

Two men were killed and another seriously injured after a truck ran over the motorcycle they were travelling on in the Sewar area of Bharatpur district here, police said on Wednesday.

Police said that all three victims were not wearing helmets at the time of the accident.

The accident occurred on Tuesday night on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway near Bahnera, they said.

According to police, the three friends were on their way to attend a wedding in the city when the accident occurred, leaving their bodies mutilated, nearly five kilometres before their destination.

SHO Satish Sharma said two of the victims, Neeshu Katara (27) and Akash Chaudhary (27), both residents of Agra, died on the spot, while the third, Vineet (23), a resident of Firozabad, was seriously injured and admitted to a hospital for treatment.

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