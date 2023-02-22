2 Senior Karnataka Women Officers' Fight Now In Court

The two Karnataka officers at the centre of controversy

The bitter public tussle between two senior women officers has reached the city civil and sessions court here, with IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri filing suit against 60 respondents, including IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil.

The suit was filed by Sindhuri on February 21 and it came up for hearing before the LXXIII Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge on Wednesday.

Ms Sindhuri advocate sought an injunction restraining the media and Ms Moudgil from making and publishing false and defamatory statements against her.

The court was told that as per service rules, Ms Sindhuri has already filed a complaint with the Chief Secretary of the State and also lodged a police complaint against Ms Moudgil.

The advocate alleged that Ms Moudgil had obtained details from mobile phones illegally and released it in public domain. The suit claimed that the IPS officer had released private photos of Ms Sindhurii on her Facebook page and also disclosed her mobile number.

The Court adjourned the case to Thursday for orders.

Over the last few days, allegations have been made by Ms Moudgil against Ms Sindhuri accusing her of several "wrongdoings" and sending her photos to other IAS officers.

Terming the allegations as baseless, Ms Sindhuri alleged that Ms Moudgil, who holds a responsible position, is making such comments against her out of personal hatred, and was behaving as if she had lost her mental balance.

With the public spat causing embarrassment, the two officers were transferred without posting by the Government on Tuesday.

Ms Moudgil was the Commissioner for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments while Ms Moudgil was the Managing Director of Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation.

Ms Moudgil's husband Munish Moudgil, who was Commissioner, Survey Settlement and Land Records, was also transferred on Tuesday to the post of Principal Secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms with immediate effect.