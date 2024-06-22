Singer Lucky Ali Accuses IAS Officer, Her Husband Of 'Land Grabbing'

IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri's tenure has been marred by controversies.

Renowned singer Lucky Ali has accused senior Karnataka IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri of illegally seizing his trust-owned property on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

In his complaint, filed with the Karnataka Lokayukta Police, the 65-year-old alleged misuse of state resources on the part of Rohini Sindhuri to unlawfully occupy his land in Yelahanka's Kenchenahalli area.

In his post on X, Mr Ali claimed that Ms Sindhuri, along with her husband Sudhir Reddy and brother-in-law Madhusudan Reddy, orchestrated the illegal “land grabbing” through “lots of money exchange”. The complaint, lodged under Section 7 of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, 1984, highlights serious concerns about administrative misconduct and calls for an investigation into what is termed a “dereliction of duty” by the accused parties.

This legal action is the latest chapter in a longstanding dispute over the ownership of Mr Ali's family trust-owned farmland.

The dispute dates back to December 2022 when Lucky Ali publicly addressed the issue on social media, tagging the Karnataka Director General of Police. He alleged that the Reddys, with alleged ties to the “Bangalore land mafia” and supported by Rohini Sindhuri, encroached upon his property “illegally”.



Mr Ali claimed that his family has had rightful ownership of the land for over 50 years, condemning what he described as complicit behaviour by the police. “I am getting no help from the local police, who are supporting the encroachers and are indifferent to our situation,” he wrote at the time.

My farm which is a Trust Property located in Kenchenahalli Yelahanka is being encroached on illegally by Sudhir Reddy (and Madhu Reddy) from the Bangalore Land Mafia. With the help of his wife who is an IAS Officer by the name of Rohini Sindhuri.. — Lucky Ali (@luckyali) December 4, 2022

IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri's tenure has been marred by controversies, including a high-profile dispute with IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil. Ms Moudgil shared Ms Sindhuri's private photos online, leading to a legal battle that saw both officials transferred by the Karnataka government.



In response to these accusations, Ms Sindhuri demanded significant compensation and an apology from Ms Moudgil, which escalated into criminal defamation proceedings against the IPS officer.