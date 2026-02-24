13 Of Family Jailed For Life For Killing Brothers In 2016 Over Land Dispute

A local court has sentenced 13 people of the same family to life imprisonment for killing two brothers about 10 years ago in a land dispute, officials said.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Vikas Gupta on Monday also imposed a fine of Rs 10.73 lakh, Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC) Deepak Saini told PTI.

Saini said that the 13 accused sentenced by the court include four brothers -- Munawar, Mustafa, Sanawar and Staqeem (all sons of Subba). Mustafa's two sons -- Shaukeen and Mohsin -- have also been sentenced.

Other convicts sentenced in the case include Anwar, Islam, Gulzar, Jamshed, Parvez, Anwar and Shakib.

Saini said that on November 12, 2016, the police registered an FIR based on a complaint from Israr stating that his father, Yasin and uncle Tasin were murdered by a group of people over a dispute regarding approximately 20 bighas of land.

After the investigation, the police arrested the accused and collected evidence.

Upon hearing the case, the court sentenced all 13 people to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10.73 lakh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)