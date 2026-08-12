2 Kanwariyas Killed, 1 Injured After Tractor Hits Them In UP

A tractor allegedly rammed into a group of Kanwariyas walking to Gola Gokarnath here, killing two and injuring one, police said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Saurabh Dixit said the pilgrims were walking from Panchal Ghat in Farrukhabad carrying Kanwars when the incident occurred near Jamour.

The tractor, which was travelling behind the pilgrims, allegedly hit them, killing Nitish Kumar (14) and Pradeep Kumar (23) on the spot, the SP said.

Rahul Gangwar (23) was injured in the accident and admitted to the Government Medical College, officials said.

Chief Medical Superintendent of the medical college, Dr Saroj Kumar, said Nitish and Pradeep were brought to the hospital dead, while Rahul was admitted for treatment.

Police have taken the bodies into custody and sent them for post-mortem examination.

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