UP Police Detain 4 Over Sale Of Non-Vegetarian Food On Kanwar Routes

Police have detained four people after raiding two shops allegedly selling non-vegetarian food along a designated Kanwar pilgrimage routes here, officials said on Sunday.

The action comes amid heightened police and administrative surveillance on Kanwar routes during the ongoing Sawan month.

Authorities have directed traders not to sell meat, chicken, fish and other non-vegetarian food along designated routes during the pilgrimage and warned of legal action for violations.

In the first incident, police received information on Saturday evening that chicken biryani was being sold at a shop near the old Roadways bus stand in Bahedi. Despite an earlier warning, the shop was found operating, following which police detained the shopkeepers, identified as Salman, a resident of Lodhipur, and Raees.

A JCB was subsequently brought to the spot and the shop's tin shed and counter were removed, Bahedi Circle Officer Arun Kumar Singh said.

Later, police raided another shop near the bakery area and detained two persons.

Police said the traders had already been warned against selling non-vegetarian food during the Kanwar pilgrimage but allegedly continued to operate.

Authorities have increased surveillance along the Bareilly-Bahedi route and other major Kanwar routes to check the sale of meat, chicken and fish in restricted or designated areas.

Singh said instructions regarding the sale of non-vegetarian food along major routes during Sawan had already been issued and further violations would invite action as per law.

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