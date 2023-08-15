2 Jharkhand Cops Of Special Task Force Killed In Gunfight With Maoists

The incident took place in Tonto area late last night. (File)

Two jawans of the Jharkhand Jaguar Force of the state police were killed in a gunfight with Maoists in West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place in Tonto area late on Monday night.

"The two jawans, identified as Amit Tiwari and Gautam Kumar, were killed in a Maoist ambush," West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told PTI.

Further details are awaited, he said.

The incident took place a few days after a CRPF jawan was killed and another was injured in an encounter with Maoists in the same area. A combing operation was underway in the area.

