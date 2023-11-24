2 Injured In UP Cracker Market Fire Die, Death Count At 12: Cops

Two people, including a minor, injured in the blaze that destroyed a makeshift firecracker market set up for Diwali here died during treatment, taking the death count in the incident to 12, police said on Friday.

Deepchand (28), a resident of Pita Nagla village, who was first admitted to SN Medical College Hospital, Agra but was brought home by his family with no improvement in his condition, died on Thursday, SHO Raya Ajay Kishore said.

On Tuesday, Rinku (17), a resident of Naujheel, who was admitted to AIIMS Hospital in Delhi also succumbed during treatment, police said.

Earlier, 10 people who had received burn injuries had died during treatment. Two are still undergoing treatment at AIIMS, the SHO said.

Seven of the 23 firecracker shops at the market and 10 motorbikes were destroyed in the fire that broke out at Gopalbagh in the Raya area here on November 12, they added.

A total of 14 persons sustained burn injuries in the blaze. A fireman was among those who got injured.

District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh has constituted a two-member committee to probe the incident and announced Rs 4 lakh financial aid for the family members of the victims.

