UP Woman Set On Fire Reaches Hospital On Her Scooter, Dies

A married woman died after she was set on fire by a man and his friends in Uttar Pradesh for refusing to speak to him, said the police.

The incident, which took place on August 6, was reported from Farrukhabad, some 190 km from state capital Lucknow.

The victim has been identified as Nisha Singh. She was 33.

On August 6, Nisha had gone to her father's place. She was going to a doctor when she was stopped by Deepak, the man who had been harassing her for the last two months and pressuring her to speak to him.

An argument followed.

At this point, Deepak, along with his friends, set her on fire, said the police.

Screaming, the woman rode her scooter to her family doctor's clinic.

"Balram Singh, the victim's father, has complained that her 33-year-old married daughter was burnt alive by a person and his friends on August 6. She was admitted to a local hospital and then referred to Lohia Hospital. From there, she was referred to Saifai hospital but died on the way," said Sanjay Kumar, a senior police official.

An FIR has been filed in the case, said the officer, adding that four teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

The victim's father said he was called to the hospital by the doctor.

"I got a call from the doctor saying come quickly, your daughter is very badly burnt. When I reached, I saw that she was in a very bad condition. She was screaming, 'Papa save me, papa save me'. The doctor referred her to Lohia. When I asked her how it happened, she said Deepak burnt her. He used to pressure her to talk to her, to meet her," said Balram Singh, the victim's father.

Neetu Singh, the victim's sister, said she knew about the situation but they never informed the parents.

"When we asked her, she said said Deepak did it. He used to torture her. He used to pressure her to speak to her. She did not want to do this. She never told our mother. Only I knew," said Neetu Singh.

The husband, too, had no idea that his wife was going through such an ordeal.

"She never complained to me. The biggest problem is that she never complained. We spoke in the evening, and in the morning (hours before the incident) as well but she never mentioned it," said Amit Chauhan, the victim's husband.

(With inputs from Shiv Kumar)



