Quick Recce, Then Bang, Bang, Bang: Video Of Firing At Disha Patani's House

A video of last week's shooting outside actor Disha Patani's house in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly surfaced, on a day the two men involved in the incident were killed in an encounter with the police in Ghaziabad.

In CCTV footage, the two shooters Ravinder and Arun can be seen approaching the house on their motorcycle on September 12 around 3.45 am. As they approach, the dogs inside Ms Patani's residence start barking, raising an alarm. After crossing the house, they return moments later. The pillion rider steps off the vehicle, enters the street beside the house and fires several shots in the air.

Haryana natives Ravinder and Arun were two active members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang, with the former having a criminal history of involvement in several cases. Police zeroed in on them after assessing CCTV footage, intelligence inputs and records from neighbouring states, Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Amitabh Yash said.

In the encounter carried out by Delhi Police Special Cell, Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and Haryana Special Task Force on Wednesday, a special cell member sustained injuries. "The duo had a direct role in the Bareilly firing case, which had sparked security concerns around high-profile personalities. The incident was suspected to be an intimidation tactic linked to extortion," an officer of Delhi Police Special Cell told PTI.

A Glock and a Zigana pistol, along with a large quantity of cartridges, were recovered from the encounter spot.

At the time of the shooting, the actor's father and retired Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagdish Singh Patani, her mother, and elder sister Khushbu Patani were present.

Hours after the firing, a man linked to the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang claimed responsibility for the shooting, blaming Khushboo Patani's insult of spiritual figures Sant Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya.