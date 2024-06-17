2 Held In Noida Over Selling Juice Contaminated With Spit: Cops

Further appropriate legal action has been initiated against the accused, say cops. (Representational)

Two men were arrested for allegedly selling juice contaminated with their spits here, police said on Sunday.

The alleged incident took place on Saturday evening at a juice stall located near Garhi Chaukhandi village in Sector 121 when a local resident, Satish Bhatia, went there to have juice, they said.

"An FIR was lodged at the local phase 3 police station on Sunday morning and later in the day both the accused -- Jamshed (30) and Sonu alias Sahabe Alam -- were taken into police custody," a police spokesperson said.

The accused were booked under sections 153A(1)(b) (disturbing public tranquility), 270 (malignant act of spreading infection of disease dangerous to life) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the spokesperson said.

Further appropriate legal action has been initiated against the accused in the case, the official added.

