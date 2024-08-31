2 Guards Arrested For Assaulting Doctors, Staff At Kolkata Hospital: Cops

Police official claimed guards had also threatened him with dire consequences (Representational)

Two security guards were on Saturday arrested for allegedly assaulting doctors and other staff at a hospital in Cossipore area of the metropolis, police said.

The guards were likely in an inebriated condition, officials said.

"The matter is being probed. We have arrested them after receiving a complaint from the hospital authorities," an officer of Cossipore Police Station said.

A senior official of the hospital claimed that the guards had also threatened him with dire consequences.

"The two guards were intoxicated and assaulted the doctors and hospital staff. They have done this earlier, too, and we had complained to the health department in this regard," he said.

The hospital currently has 11 such security guards, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)