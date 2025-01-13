2 Girls Die After Falling Into Reservoir In Kerala

Two girls died after falling into the Peechi reservoir in this central Kerala district during a visit to the site and the two other girls are in critical condition, police said on Monday.

The girls who died have been identified as Anne Grace (16) and Aleena (16), both from Thrissur, they said.

The incident occurred on Sunday when the girls, who had arrived at a friend's house to celebrate a church festival, went to see the dam.

Police, quoting residents, said the girls slipped from a rock and fell into the reservoir.

Residents quickly responded and rescued four girls from the water. All were soon rushed to a private medical college hospital in Thrissur.

Aleena died early Monday and Anne passed away by noon, according to the police.

The condition of the other two girls remains critical, police added.

