2 Women Climbers, Stuck At 6,000 Metres In Uttarakhand For 3 Days, Rescued

The two foreign women mountaineers were stranded at a height of 6,015 metres

Two foreign women mountaineers, who were stranded at a height of 6,015 metres on their way to the Chaukhamba III peak in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, were rescued on Sunday morning, the District Disaster Management Centre here said.

The mountaineers -- Michelle Theresa Dvorak from the USA and Fav Jane Manners from the United Kingdom -- were stranded since October 3.

Two IAF helicopters began a search operation to trace them on Friday.

Chamoli, Uttarakhand: The rescue operation for two climbers, one from the USA and one from the UK, trapped on Mount Chaukhamba concluded successfully after 80 hours. Conducted by the Indian Air Force, SDRF, NDRF, Army, and local administration, the operation began on October 4,… pic.twitter.com/iJxgKUAh0A — IANS (@ians_india) October 6, 2024

They were joined by mountaineering-trained State Disaster Response Force personnel on Saturday to assist in the operations. They were part of a foreign mountaineering expedition by the India Mountaineering Foundation.

According to the state emergency operation centre in Dehradun, the two were stranded after their logistical and technical equipment fell down when they were on their way to Chaukhamba III peak situated at 6,995 metres.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)