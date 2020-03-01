2 Delhi University Students Found Dead Inside Flat, Cops Suspect Suicide

The bodies of the two students have been shifted to the AIIMS, police said (Representational)

Bodies of two Delhi University students were found inside a flat in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar, police said on Sunday.

The man and the woman, both 23 years old, were from Ladakh, they said.

Police said a one-page suicide note was left behind by the man and the woman had left behind a two-page suicide note.

Police did not share any details of the suicide notes.

Both the students had sustained injuries to their necks and two knives were recovered from inside the flat, they said.

During the initial inquiry, it was learnt that the man used to stay alone in a flat at Jamia Nagar's Batla House area, while the woman was residing at Vijay Nagar in the North Campus, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South East, RP Meena, said.

The woman had come to meet the man at his flat on Saturday, he said.

The door of the flat was bolted from inside and was broken at the insistence of a security guard and his son Vinod, Mr Meena said, adding that the spot has been photographed and inspected.

The bodies have been shifted to the AIIMS. The students' families are in Delhi, the DCP said.

Further inspection will be carried out by a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory, Mr Meena said.

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)