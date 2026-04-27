2 Cows Killed, 6 Injured After Chewing Crude Bombs In Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur district, two cows were killed and six others injured after allegedly chewing crude country bombs concealed in fodder, police said.

Among the injured is a pregnant cow, with veterinary assessments indicating severe trauma to the animals' jaws.

A report by Almighty Animal Care Trust said the injuries were consistent with blast impact, causing both mechanical and thermal damage. It noted extensive tissue damage to vital oral structures, with a high risk of necrosis and infection, leaving the prognosis "guarded to poor".

Police suspect the explosives were intended to target wild boars that frequently damage crops in the area. However, the use of such devices appears to have resulted in unintended harm to cattle.

A senior police officer told NDTV, "We are investigating. No complaint had come initially. Such incidents have happened in the past as well." Officials said the probe has been complicated by a lack of clarity from some cattle owners, with claims that the animals had already been sold.

Animal rights activist Sai Vignesh, who filed a complaint, said he rescued the injured animals and moved them to a shelter for treatment.

"Whatever be the motive, this is animal cruelty and an offence. It is unacceptable. Tough action ought to be taken," he said, adding that police have assured him of issuing a CSR receipt.

He also alleged that some owners may have distanced themselves after the incident, possibly selling the animals after they were injured.