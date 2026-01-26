200 More Stray Dogs Killed In Telangana Village

In yet another incident of alleged stray dogs killing in Telangana, about 200 canines were killed in Hanamkonda district, taking the toll to 1,100 in the state since December 2025, animal rights activists claimed.

An animal welfare activist, A Goutham, in a complaint lodged with police on Monday stated that 200 stray dogs were brutally killed about one month ago in Pathipaka village of Shayampet mandal by administering poisonous injections allegedly on the orders of Gram Panchayat Secretary.

Goutham, who works as Cruelty Prevention Manager, associated with the Stray Animal Foundation of India (NGO) said after getting information in this regard, he, along with other animal welfare activists, visited the village and enquired few villagers regarding the mass killing of stray dogs, and they stated about the Gram Panchayat Secretary's alleged involvement in the killings.

The carcasses of the dogs were then buried in graveyard, the complainant said, and sought for registration of FIR.

A police official at Shayampet Police Station said they have included the latest complaint with an FIR already registered by them in connection with the alleged killing of around 300 stray dogs in Shayampet and Arepally villages in Hanamkonda district. Earlier, nine persons, including two women sarpanches and their husbands, were booked over the killings.

Further investigation is going on, he said.

Several incidents of stray dog killings were reported in Telangana in January alone.

The killings are suspected to have been carried out by some elected representatives, including Sarpanchs, allegedly to fulfill promises made to villagers ahead of gram panchayat elections held in December last year, to address the stray dog menace.

About 300 canines were allegedly killed in Pegadapally village of Jagtial district by administering poisonous injections on January 22.

Animal rights activists in a complaint blamed the village Sarpanch and Gram Panchayat Secretary for the gruesome act, following which police registered an FIR against the duo under relevant sections of BNS and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

A case was registered against the sarpanch, secretary and ward member of Yacharam gram panchayat after 100 dogs were allegedly killed by injecting with some poisonous substances at Yacharam village near here on January 19.

In another incident, around 200 stray dogs were allegedly killed in Kamareddy district, and a case was booked against six persons, including five village sarpanches, for their alleged involvement in the incident.

