Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

2 Contractors Arrested After Labourers Die While Cleaning Water Tank In Mumbai

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon at Bismillah Space building on Dimtimkar Road in Nagpada when five labourers entered the water tank and fell unconscious.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
2 Contractors Arrested After Labourers Die While Cleaning Water Tank In Mumbai
The contractors were arrested under various sections of BNS. (Representational)
Mumbai:

Two labour contractors were arrested on Monday in connection with the deaths of four persons a day earlier while cleaning the water tank of an under-construction building in south Mumbai, a police official said.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon at Bismillah Space building on Dimtimkar Road in Nagpada when five labourers entered the water tank and fell unconscious. They were rushed to nearby JJ hospital where four were declared dead on arrival.

Labour contractors Abdul Dalim Shaikh and Animesh Biswas were arrested in a case filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 106 (1) related to causing death by negligence, section 123 which is about causing harm by administering poison and 3(5) related to joint criminal liability, a JJ Marg police station official said.

"The two were placed under arrest after our probe found lapses on their part," the official said.

Police had identified the labourers who died as Hasipal Shaikh (19), Raja Shaikh (20), Jiaulla Shaikh (36) and Imandu Shaikh, while Purhan Shaikh (31) was hospitalised.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Water Tank Cleaning, Mumbai Water Tank, Labourers Die
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now