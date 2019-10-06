2 Coaches Of Lucknow-Delhi Double-Decker Train Derail In UP

The fifth and eighth coach of the train derailed between Katghar and Moradabad stations

Two coaches of the Lucknow-Anand Vihar double decker train derailed near Moradabad railway station in Uttar Pradesh today, officials said.

No injuries have been reported, Northern Railways spokesperson Deepak Kumar said. The fifth and eighth coach of the train derailed between Katghar and Moradabad stations at 10:15 am, he said, according to news agency Press Trust of India.

"Safety of passengers is the first priority. The passengers will be shifted to the front portion of the train and it will be moved to Moradabad," Mr Kumar said.

