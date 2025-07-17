Train Passenger Claims Assault Over Complaint, Posts Video. Railway Seva Responds

Ensuring passenger safety remains the paramount concern for Indian Railways during train journeys. Regrettably, recent videos have emerged depicting confrontations between pantry staff and passengers, often triggered by complaints lodged against the staff. Despite interventions by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), such incidents of pantry staff physically assaulting passengers continue to gain widespread attention online. A recent video highlights one such disturbing episode aboard train number 11463, the Veraval-Jabalpur Somnath Express, where pantry staff were recorded violently attacking a passenger in a sleeper coach following a complaint about overcharging.

The footage reveals an altercation, with two to three pantry staff members assaulting a passenger who had reportedly raised concerns about inflated prices for food and water.

A user @write2divya, shared the video on X, commenting: " The video is of train number 11463. A complaint about overcharging for food and water was made through Twitter, but @RailwaySeva got their goons to beat up the passengers.@AshwiniVaishnaw ji has completely ruined the railway.@RailMinIndia, tell us what action has been taken against the goons shown in the video?"

In response, @RailwaySeva stated: " The concerned authorities are being informed. @Drmjabalpur @Wrdrmrjt We are always available to assist you. We will need your PNR number and mobile number. Please share your PNR number and mobile number with us via DM alternatively. You can also express your concern directly at http://Railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for prompt resolution."

The DRM Jabalpur apologised for the incident, stating, "Sir, we regret the inconvenience caused to you. The said complaint pertains to yesterday, dated 15.07.25, when the train was running in the Baroda division. Nevertheless, considering it, correspondence is being made with IRCTC to cancel the contract of the side pantry of this train."

This is not an isolated case, as similar incidents of pantry staff retaliating against complainants have been reported multiple times. These recurring episodes raise serious questions about the safety of passengers during train travel.

In May, a vlogger posted a video that showed assault by railway pantry staff on the Hemkunt Express. Vishal Sharma claimed the incident occurred after he filed a complaint about overcharging for food and water. He captured the entire episode on video - how a group of people attacked him and tore his clothes, allegedly in retaliation for his complaint on the RailMadad app. IRCTC released a notification that said the services of the vendor were terminated for five years, and the ban can be further extended for two years.