Video: Passenger Attacked By Pantry Staff For Complaining Against Overcharging, Railways Takes Action

A travel vlogger has claimed he was assaulted by railway pantry staff on the Hemkunt Express after he filed a complaint about overcharging for food and water. The incident was captured on video, showing a group of people attacking him, tearing his clothes, allegedly in retaliation for his complaint on the RailMadad app. The incident occurred when Vishal Sharma reported the staff for charging Rs 20 for a bottle of water instead of the approved price of Rs 15 for Rail Neer. He was also overcharged for coffee and noodles.

The video shows the staff confronting him as he rested on his third-tier berth. A group of men, including one in a green polo shirt, demanded that he come down from his upper berth. The group shouted "Neeche aao, neeche aao bula rahe hain" (Come down, you're being called to come down), but Mr Sharma refused, explaining he had done nothing wrong except file a complaint about overcharging.

The situation escalated when the man in the green shirt climbed up and grabbed Mr Sharma's leg, prompting him to yell in shock as the video abruptly cuts off. After the attack, Mr Sharma resumed recording, showing injuries, including a cut, and his torn clothes. He shared the footage on social media platforms, seeking action from railway authorities regarding the assault and overcharging incident.

"This is The Passenger Security in 3rd AC of Indian Railway #shame || When I complained about overcharging in the Train by the Pantry, an attempt was made to kill me," he wrote on X. He also uploaded a longer version of the incident on YouTube.



The video sparked widespread outrage online, with many demanding swift action against the perpetrators. After the clip went viral, the Indian Railways took cognisance of the incident and imposed a Rs 5-lakh fine on the caterer.

Railway Seva wrote on X, "The case is being taken with utmost seriousness. A penalty of ₹5 lakh has been imposed on the caterer. An FIR has been lodged by the GRP, Kathua. The matter remains under strict watch. Stern action will follow based on the investigation outcome."

However, internet users were not satisfied with the Railway's response and demanded stricter action. One user wrote, "These goons should be taken into custody. FIR should be filed against them and the caterer, and their license should be cancelled. A mere 5 lakh fine isn't enough. What about the safety of the passengers? What if the same thing is repeated with other passengers?"

Another commented, "Sir, how can passengers feel safe when such incidents happen even in 3rd AC? A pantry staff member entered and assaulted a passenger at night; this could've ended worse. Please ensure strict security on trains."

A third said, "This is an attempt to murder... Forcing a passenger to follow them in such a threatening manner on a moving train. They could have done anything."

A fourth added, "This is so scary.... Immediate arrest and harsh punishment for each involved...Suspension of the Contractor's licence."