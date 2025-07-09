Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Indian Railways Reacts to Viral Pic Of Overcrowded Sleeper Coach: "Needs To Be Enquired Immediately"

The image sparked a discussion about the issue of overcrowding in reserved train compartments due to the presence of passengers with unreserved tickets.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Indian Railways Reacts to Viral Pic Of Overcrowded Sleeper Coach: "Needs To Be Enquired Immediately"
The incident highlights a recurring problem in Indian Railways.

A man recently shared a picture on social media showing a packed Indian Railways sleeper coach, with many unreserved passengers occupying the space. The image sparked a discussion about the issue of overcrowding in reserved train compartments due to the presence of passengers with unreserved tickets. Railway authorities responded to the post, requesting the man to share his details for further action. 

Sharing the image, the user wrote on X, "Our sleeper coach is overcrowded like a general compartment. Many unreserved passengers have entered the sleeper coach, causing difficulty in reaching and sitting on our seats. Please help." He also tagged Central Railway, IRCTC, RailwaySeva and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the tweet.

Check the post here:
 

"This needs to be enquired into immediately. We will require your details...via DM...You may also...dial 139 for speedy redressal," RailwaySeva responded to his post.

The incident highlights a recurring problem in Indian Railways where passengers with unreserved tickets often occupy reserved compartments, particularly sleepers and even AC coaches, due to overcrowding in general compartments. This leads to discomfort and inconvenience for passengers who have paid for reserved seats. 

One user wrote, "The Railway is not serious about addressing this issue. This has been happening for years, but no action from them."

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Indian Railways, Sleeper Coach, Unreserved Passengers
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com