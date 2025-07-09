Indian Railways Reacts to Viral Pic Of Overcrowded Sleeper Coach: "Needs To Be Enquired Immediately"

A man recently shared a picture on social media showing a packed Indian Railways sleeper coach, with many unreserved passengers occupying the space. The image sparked a discussion about the issue of overcrowding in reserved train compartments due to the presence of passengers with unreserved tickets. Railway authorities responded to the post, requesting the man to share his details for further action.

Sharing the image, the user wrote on X, "Our sleeper coach is overcrowded like a general compartment. Many unreserved passengers have entered the sleeper coach, causing difficulty in reaching and sitting on our seats. Please help." He also tagged Central Railway, IRCTC, RailwaySeva and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the tweet.

Respected @AshwiniVaishnaw @Central_Railway @IRCTCofficial @RailwaySeva humara sleeper coach general dabbe ki tarah bhara hua hai. Bahut sare unreserved passengers sleeper coach me ghus aaye hain, isse humko apni seat tak pahunchne aur baithne me dikkat ho rahi hai please help. pic.twitter.com/pM4a08urH3 — Adarsh mishra (@Adarshm15052717) July 8, 2025

"This needs to be enquired into immediately. We will require your details...via DM...You may also...dial 139 for speedy redressal," RailwaySeva responded to his post.

This needs to be enquired immediately. We will require your details (PNR No. / UTS No./ Mobile No.) preferably via DM to examine https://t.co/JNDMFLhReX may also raise your concern directly on https://t.co/AmJ5X4ydf8 or dial 139 for speedy redressal.… — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) July 8, 2025

The incident highlights a recurring problem in Indian Railways where passengers with unreserved tickets often occupy reserved compartments, particularly sleepers and even AC coaches, due to overcrowding in general compartments. This leads to discomfort and inconvenience for passengers who have paid for reserved seats.

One user wrote, "The Railway is not serious about addressing this issue. This has been happening for years, but no action from them."