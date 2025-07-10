Advertisement
Railways Brings New Safety Measures At Crossing After 3 Killed In Tamil Nadu

The Railways Ministry yesterday announced a 15-day safety inspection drive focusing on LC gates in block sections across India.

Railways Brings New Safety Measures At Crossing After 3 Killed In Tamil Nadu
The Railways Ministry has rolled out 11 key measures for immediate implementation. (File)
  • Railways has announced a set of safety measures to prevent tragedies at crossings across the country
  • This comes after three students were killed when a school van carrying them was hit by a train in Tamil Nadu
  • A 15-day safety inspection drive focusing on level crossing gates has been announced nationwide
Chennai:

A day after three students were killed and six others injured when a school van carrying them was hit by a train at a railway-level crossing in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore, the Railways has announced a set of safety measures to prevent similar tragedies across the country.

Witnesses alleged that the gate was open when the train passed, raising concerns about operational negligence. Following a high-level meeting chaired by the Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the ministry has rolled out 11 key measures for immediate implementation.

What are the key measures?

  • CCTV cameras, supported by power backups via solar, UPS, and batteries, will be installed at all Level Crossing (LC) gates to gather real-time evidence.
  • The threshold for interlocking gates will be lowered from 20,000 to 10,000 Train Vehicle Units (TVU), enabling them to function smoothly at high-speed crossings.
  • Voice recordings from at least two non-interlocked gates per division will be randomly audited daily to ensure accountability and adherence to safety protocols.
  • Speed breakers and warning signs at all LC gates will be regulated, with new designs to enhance visibility and compliance.
  Speed breakers and warning signs at all LC gates will be regulated, with new designs to enhance visibility and compliance.
  • A Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Home Guard personnel will be deployed at the LC gates where gatekeepers face pressure or resistance from the public.
  • Construction of Road Over Bridges (ROBs), Road Under Bridges (RUBs), and Limited Height Subways (LHS) will be accelerated to eliminate level crossings wherever feasible.

The railways said that a preliminary investigation has revealed that while the gatekeeper proceeded to close the gate, the van driver insisted on allowing the vehicle to cross, which "should not have been permitted".

A case of negligence has been registered against the gatekeeper; however, the exact sequence of events is under investigation.

