2 Children Burnt To Death As Thatched House Catches Fire In Rajasthan: Cops

Two children were burnt alive after a thatched house caught fire in Pushkar town of Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in Chawandia village where four children were inside a thatched house and their both parents had gone out for work, they said.

The house apparently caught fire due to a spark from a gas stove. Four children were inside the house. Two of them got stuck and burnt alive whereas two others escaped, Pushkar SHO Ravish Samariya said.

The dead were identified as Pooja (3) and Deepa (1).

He said the bodies were handed over to family members after a post-mortem.

