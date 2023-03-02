2 Charred To Death After Car Falls Into Gorge In Himachal, Catches Fire

Police said one person was injured, whose condition is currently critical. (Representational)

Two men were charred to death while another suffered serious injuries after their car fell into a 50-metre-deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district and caught fire, police said.

The accident took place late on Wednesday night on the Jogindernagar-Nohali link road in the district's Padhar sub division.

The dead were identified as Bhuwan and Chuni Lal, both 28 years old, they said. Padam Singh (27) was injured in the accident and was admitted to the Lal Bhadur Shastri Medical College at Nerchowk. His condition is critical, police said.

The three, residents of Nohali in Padhar sub division, were returning from Padhar to Sajhad, Deputy Superintendent of Police Lokender Negi said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident took place due to over-speeding and negligent driving, police said and added that its seems the car's driver, Lal, failed to keep control over the vehicle at a curve.

